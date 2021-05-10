13-year-old boy critically injured in bicycle crash

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – A 13-year-old Southport boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle Sunday night.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of State Road 77 and County Road 2302, near Southport Elementary School.

According to troopers, the bicyclist was attempting to cross State Road 77 when he was hit by a car traveling southbound on State Road 77.

Troopers said the driver of the car noticed one of two bicyclists enter the roadway and tried to avoid crashing into the bicyclist she could see, but in trying to do so, hit the back of the bike, throwing the teenager off the bicycle.

Family members identified the victim as Josiah Webb. They said he is currently in the Pediatric ICU in Pensacola.