Bay County waives garbage dumping fees at Steel Field landfill

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is waiving the garbage dumping fee at the Steel Field landfill for people to come by and drop off their Hurricane Sally debris from their residence.

The amnesty days will be held for the next two Saturdays.

Glen Ogborn, the Bay County solid waste division director, said they’re anticipating a large crowd.

He said these are the only two days where residents can come out and drop off their debris for free.

Typically, the Steel Field landfill charges $53 per ton when it comes to dropping off waste. Residents can expect to save at least that much on the amnesty days.

“We should be able to take just about anything that you could have generated from this storm event,” Ogborn said. “Old furniture, wood, fencing, anything.”

Ogborn said giving people the opportunity to drop off their debris for free is important to getting the community back to normal.

“The quicker that you can get your residence, your house, your neighborhoods cleaned up, the quicker people can get back to their normal lives, a sense of normalcy,” Ogborn said. “So I think it’s a good thing.”

The amnesty days will start at 7 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. Ogborn said they cannot take cars but they can take hazardous materials such as paints and pesticides as long as it is from your house and in small quantities.