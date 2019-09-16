Bay County traffic stop ends in three arrests

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested three people Friday after finding 2.5 kilograms of heroin during a traffic stop.

According to FHP, troopers noticed numerous criminal indicators during the stop at Highway 98 and the Hathaway Bridge. The heroin was found in a backpack by K9 Remy.

Three people were arrested on charges of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute, and child neglect.

Three juveniles were also in the car and were turned over to the Department of Children and Families, according to FHP.