BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is beginning a pilot program later this month at the water treatment plant.

Workers will be testing an alternative water treatment product.

They’re considering the change partly because of supply-chain shortages of the normal iron-based treatment product called ferric sulfate.

The new product is aluminum-based and will help cut costs and maintenance.

“We will apply to the state to switch our primary coagulant to this new product and our expectation now is to eliminate some of the current chemicals that we are using,” Bay County Utilities Director Bobby Gibbs said. “We are potentially looking at a cost savings of up to $150,000 a year.”

The two-week trial starts January 23rd. If all goes well, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will approve the chemical for permanent use.