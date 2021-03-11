Bay County to move to rapid tests only for COVID-19

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Beginning March 22, Bay County will no longer offer nasal swab polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 testing at its Lynn Haven site.

Rapid-results tests will remain available to the public at no cost and by appointment only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To get tested visit bayhealthcovid19.com (or.org) to make an appointment online.

PCR tests are available at area private providers, including CVS Pharmacy, Nu Wave Medical Center, Coastal Internal Medicine, Nations Best Family Health Care, PanCare Health, American Family Care – Panama City Beach, Emerald Coast Urgent Care, Coastal Urgent Care, and Access Point Healthcare. Visit bay.floridahealth.gov for more information about private provider testing options.

“Pivoting our focus toward providing vaccinations as supplies become more available is the most cost-effective course of action so that we remain good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Bay County County Manager Bob Majka said. “We will continue to offer rapid tests at no charge to anyone who needs one.”

Bay County has provided, with assistance from the state of Florida and federal government, free testing since July via a third-party provider.