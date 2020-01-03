Bay County to begin construction on new water main

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Starting January 6th, Bay County utility officials will begin working on a project vital to residents in Panama City Beach. 

They will begin construction on a new 5,500-foot long subaqueous water main in St. Andrews Bay that will provide drinking water to residents on the eastern side of Panama City Beach. 

“This project is independent of the bridge, so it will be installed underneath the bay,” said Utility Services Director Benjamin Blitch. “When we were working with FDOT, their preference was to not have structures attached to their bridge for these types of reasons.” 

This project comes after officials discovered a leak in the original water main in early 2018, forcing them to install a temporary line. 

“We put a support line on top of the bridge to make sure that we did not have any interruptions in service to the people of Panama City Beach,” Blitch said. 

Blitch says this is an important project for the county, to ensure residents on the beach, have quality drinking water. 

“Bay County always tries to make sure that we have redundancies at all of our major water crossings,” Blitch said. “Our job as wholesale water providers is to make sure all citizens within have drinking water.” 

During construction, Carl Gray Park and the boat ramp on the east side of the Hathaway Bridge will be closed. The boat ramp on the west side of the bridge will also be closed. Officials expect the project to be completed by March 31st. 

