Bay County tests equipment in preparation for Primary Elections next month

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Wednesday morning at the Bay County Government Center both community members and city officials tested the equipment in preparation for the election.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Anderson, said it’s imperative that they test the machines as required by law to ensure that they are doing what they are designed to do, and create a fair election so voters can be confident when they cast their ballot.

“The machines are all packed up and sealed by independent testers in here. The people that are testing them are not actually the ones who coded them for the election, so that’s more transparency and more security and integrity for the election,” he said.

Anderson also encourages those who have yet to receive a mail-in ballot to call 850-784-6100 as August 8th is the last day that ballots can be mailed out.

A full list of voting sites can be found here.