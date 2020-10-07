Bay County Supervisor of Elections urges residents to sign mail-in ballots

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The deadline to register to vote has now passed in Florida.

As we get closer and closer to election day on November third, Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen wants to avoid any issues.

His main concerns are receiving mail-in ballots as well as overcrowding at the polls.

“You’re going to get an envelope that is going to be returned,” said Andersen. “You are going to put your ballot in a secrecy sleeve, put that into this envelope. And the key is, sign it, sign it, sign it. I will say it three times.”

Andersen wants to remind voters to keep their address current so they are not held up on election day when they check in to vote in person.

And because more people are requesting a mail-in ballot, Andersen says it is simple, if you follow these steps.

“Right now vote by mail is a big issue,” said Andersen. “We are still getting requested daily, in the hundreds. We are receiving ballots in the thousands. And what’s important on the ballot when we are receiving it, there is a simple envelope. You need to make an effort in that signature because that is the signature that will allow us to count it.”

If that signature box is left blank, Andersen said his office will not know whose vote they have received.

Over 70 voters in the last election failed to sign their vote by mail ballots resulting in their votes not counting.