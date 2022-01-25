PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Supervisor of Elections is looking for people to serve as poll workers for upcoming elections.

Tuesday is National Election Worker Recruitment Day. Poll workers are needed for Municipal Tuesday in April and primary elections in August.

Supervisor of Elections officials hope to have at least 400 workers across the county.

“To be able to get ahead of the curve for a change and say we’ve got all the people, we’ve got enough people, we can organize them,” Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said. “We can have early voting in the regular way, we can have election day in the regular way, that’s where Bay County finally is. But without those people coming in and working those days, or being available, you wouldn’t be able to hold an election.”