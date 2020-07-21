Bay County Supervisor of Elections hopes to limit COVID-19 exposure at the polls

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Residents can expect to see a variety of preparations in place when it comes to this voting season because of COVID-19.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said he is preparing to keep voters safe from potential exposure while they come to the polls.

“You should expect to walk up to plexiglass, someone behind it. Check-in, nothing passes underneath it at all,” Andersen said. “Sign in down here with a stylus. You won’t expect to touch the system. Get your ballot and go to your voting booths.”

Andersen wants to limit potential exposure of COVID-19 for voters and election staff at the polls.

“Our real goal is everyone needs to be ready to vote by the time that they walk in,” Andersen said.

Andersen said they are still operating in a hurricane preparedness mode and will have super-voting sites.

“To tell you the truth, it has been more lengthy and difficult just training on the cleaning and working with our election officials, than it has to do with a regular election,” Andersen said.

Voters will be expected to socially distance. They will be positioned in every other booth while the others are cleaned after every use.

“Bay County is pretty tough, we have been through a hurricane and we got through elections in that manner,” Andersen said. “And now add the hurricane to the pandemic, we call it the hurricane pandemic election.”

Andersen is confident in Bay County voters, especially after seeing the voter’s turnout after Hurricane Michael.

“They walked out of the rubble to cast a ballot, and then went back to their rubble homes,” Andersen said. “We are a little different here.”

A high number of voters have already dropped off their in-person ballots.

“Yes,” Keither Snider, a Bay County registered voter said. “I think everyone should have to vote in person unless they are handicapped or they can’t make it down here.”

Andersen said he anticipates many to register to vote both in-person and vote by mail because of how patriotic Bay County residents are.