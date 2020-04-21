Bay County Super Tuesday Elections

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mark Sheldon is the new mayor of Panama City Beach.

Sheldon received 1,925 votes or 57 percent of the vote. Josie Strange got 1,447 votes or 43 percent of the vote.

Along with the new mayor election results for Tuesday’s municipal elections showed one race was incredibly close — Panama City Beach council member Ward 2 incumbent Phil Chester just barely edged out Joseph Broussard.

The difference was 32 votes. Chester received 1,655 votes to Broussards 1,623. None of the municipal elections allow for a runoff, elections officials said, so if the numbers don’t change for the final vote count Chester will remain on the council.

Michael Jarman won the Panama City Beach Ward 4 council seat with 1,779 votyes or 55 percent of the vote. Cherie Crim got 1,446 votes or 45 percent of the vote.

Pamn Henderson was re-elected as Mayor of Callaway. She received 622 votes or 55 percent of the vote. Carl Sauls got 376 votes or 33 percent of the vote and Emmett “Chip” Singleton got 129 votes or 11 percent of the vote.

Also in Callaway Bob Pelletier won the Ward 3 commission seat with 613 votes or 56 percent of the vote. John Hagan receieved 479 votes or 44 percent of the vote.