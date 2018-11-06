Bay County Students Return to School Following Hurricane Michael

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - After a month long hiatus, thousands of Bay County students are back in class following Hurricane Michael.

On Monday more than 15 schools reopened, some sharing campus, and others on split schedule. As students arrived at Parker Elementary principal Chris Coan and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum welcomed them back. Gillum helped out with the morning announcements greeting students from both schools now sharing one building.

"If there is any county left behind then we are all left behind. And that means we have to row in the same direction together to see this area restore fully," said Gillum.

Schools spent the day checking in with their kids and taking a head count. At Parker only about 50 percent of the students returned. Principal Coan said is likely do to lack of communication that's why they will go door to door to check in. Oakland Terrace also was short some students. Those who returned were welcomed with open arms.

"Whenever they got off the bus we had a bunch just run to us and that brought tears to our eyes because we wanted to make sure they are all safe and to see their faces and to see they are excited to be back that really touched our hearts this morning," said Oakland Terrace 5th grade teacher Kristin King.

The district anticipates more accurate attendance numbers in a couple days.