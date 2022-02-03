BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The lack of trees and flooding has been a concern for residents and Bay County officials since Hurricane Michael.

Commissioners are searching for a solution to these long-lasting problems but first, need research. FSU PC students will be at the forefront of this analysis.

After Hurricane Michael’s winds tore through Bay County, the landscape drastically changed. The lack of trees led officials to be concerned about the water table. Commissioner Doug Moore said to find the right answers research is needed.

“This to me is another way for us to be able to quantify what we are actually facing and then be able to begin conversations about what is a concrete plan moving forward,” Moore said.

Moore wanted to find an affordable research option that was also beneficial to students.

“We could partner with FSU Panama City and do a study to find out the effects,” Moore said.

Students will have the opportunity to learn about the impact on our community.

“The theory behind it says that it should cause more flooding but the idea is to find out how much of it is the result of that and how much could be other causes,” Wiley Vickers said. He is a graduate student at the head of this research program.

Vickers said they plan to work with NOAA, the Northwest Florida Water Management District, and the Florida Forestry Service.

“It’s definitely exciting, but it’s kind of terrifying,” Vickers said.

Vickers said research begins soon and should take roughly 90 days. He said it will be important to consider the amount of rain Bay County has seen this year.

County officials will take this research to create future solutions.