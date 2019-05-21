Bay County students learn about STEM using Legos

PANAMA CITY, FL-It was science in motion Tuesday morning for students in the Bay County School District.

Since August, students have been working to build robotic models using Legos and computers software thanks to the Dolittle Institute.

Seven teams of elementary students from the district presented space crafts and robots models all made from Legos.

“We tried to re-fix the robot because someone broke it and then we tried it again, again and again but we didn’t give up,” Gabriel Pasko said.

Kaleidoscope School of Discovery 3rd grade student Gabriel Pasko said hard work finally paid off.

“It took us like 5,6 or 7 days and we finally got the containers to move away from the rocket,” Pasko said.

It was all part of the First Lego League Junior Expo.

“We let them do all the work and the coaches are their to guide them,” Rick Soria said.

This year’s theme was the mission moon and kids were put to the test.

“They were supposed to solve a problem like how would I breath on the moon, how would I eat and get things from place to place,” Soria said.

The project aims to teach them about the STEM field.

“We realize that the Air Force research lab Boeing, McDonald Douglas Lockheed. 2025, 2030 they’re going to need research and designers,” Soria said.

“It was a successful day,” Pasko said.