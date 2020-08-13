Bay County Skate Park final meeting to be held virtually

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County skaters and BMX bikers have one more opportunity to make their ideas heard for the new Bay County Skate Park, being built at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

The design team in charge of the park, “Team Pain,” will be holding a virtual meeting on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m..

The online meeting will give residents a chance to hear about the concepts that are in the works and give their feedback on the ideas others have contributed. All of that feedback will be used to create the final design plan to be presented by team pain to the parks and recreation advisory board for approval.

The one million dollar project is a collaborative effort between Bay County government and the Bay County Tourist Development Council.

Residents interested in logging on to the online meeting can do so by clicking here, and using the access code: 670-795-789.