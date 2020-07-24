Bay County Skate Park design in the works

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Skaters are getting to see their ideas come to life as the Bay County Skate Park is coming together step-by-step.

On Thursday afternoon, the design team handling the park, “Team Pain,” presented their findings from a community input meeting they held earlier this month.

The group is a Florida-based specialist when it comes to skate parks, building them all over the world.

On Thursday, they virtually presented the feedback they received at the input session earlier this month at the Bay County Parks and Recreation meeting.

Bay County Assistant Director of General Services, Jason Jowers, said he is excited to work with Team Pain and feels they are the right fit for the job.

“I think that we’re doing the right thing by inviting the skate community to participate and I think the end product will represent that,” Jowers said. “We are going to do everything we can to maximize the property for the best skate park for them to utilize.”

Local skaters said they’re looking forward to the new park, since they currently don’t have too many options locally.

“Most of the time I just skate at home or here,” said a skater at McElvey Road Skate Park. “Team Pain makes some really good skate parks.”

The new park will be built at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex with a one million dollar budget.

Team Pain said on Thursday that they will be holding another virtual public input meeting in the near future for locals to participate in, to help them further draft up the design plans for the park.

Jowers said those plans should be ready to be revealed in three months, with construction hopefully beginning soon after. He said construction should take around 18 months.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Jowers said. “We think it’s going to be a great project.”