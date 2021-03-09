Two Georgia men arrested for possession of nearly six pounds of meth

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office seizes nearly six pounds of meth from two Georgia men.

The bust happened early Tuesday morning.

Jerry Walker and General Jordan, both 51, are now in the Bay County jail after being stopped while driving in the Callaway area.

The BCSO investigators brought out their K9 unit who alerted them about the drugs.

Lieutenant Kevin Francis said investigators believe the two men were bringing the meth down to be sold in bay county.

“We are seeing larger seizures like this especially out of the state of Georgia, we are fighting these things all the time but if we can get ahead of things that’s a huge bonus for us because that’s the way we’d rather do it,” Francis said.

Lieutenant Francis said he is happy they were able to seize the drugs now before they were sold locally.

Both Walker and Jordan have been charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.