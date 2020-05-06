Two Bay County food drives serve hundreds of families

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Its no secret these are trying times for local families. A number of organizations are working to relieve some of that stress, providing some basics for those in need.

Two separate food distribution events we are hosted on Wednsday, by the Bay County Sheriffs Office as well as Career Source Gulf Coast, but they both had one thing in common, helping to serve the community.

Career Source Gulf Coast partnered with ‘A Hand Up International’ , to distribute more than 20,000 pounds of food provided by Gulf Power.

Career Source normally helps people find jobs and administers unemployment benefits.

“We know that they’ve been having a lot of problems with the state program, so we’ve had customers reach out to us and say they don’t have enough to feed their families or pay their bills,” said Career Source Director of Communications, Brittany Rock.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘A Hand Up International has seen an increased need for their services.

“We have a lot of people in our area that are service workers, they are in the restaurant business, and they have been closed. You have a lot of people that still haven’t gotten their stimulus check or their ebt benefits. So being able to provide food right now is a huge weight off their shoulders,” said Food Operations Vice President, Justin Best.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office hosted its ‘Farm Share Food Distribution’ event at Bozeman High. Deputies helped feed around 500 families in need.

“We are very very grateful, and it just warms our heart to see what we’re able to do here and help the community to fill that need,” said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

Both events practiced social distancing, with workers wearing personal protective equipment, and providing curbside delivery.