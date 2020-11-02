Panama City man arrested on multiple counts of contractor fraud

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Panama City man for working under a fake contractor’s license and defrauding people for more than $100,000.

Richard Michael Gleason, 64, was originally arrested on Sept. 17, for a similar offense, where officials said he contracted without a license and defrauded victims of more than $122,000. BCSO officials said Gleason acted as a contractor and agreed to fix damage related to Hurricane Michael. Once provided the funds to complete the residential repairs, he left and never performed any of the work.

Gleason was arrested and charged with four counts of contracting without a license during a state of emergency and failure to appear warrant for a misdemeanor traffic offense.

He went to first appearance on Sunday and was released on bonds of $35,000.

BCSO officials urge anyone with more information to contact investigators at 850-747-4700, through the sheriff’s office or local law enforcement.