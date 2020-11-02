Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Panama City man arrested on multiple counts of contractor fraud

Bay County Sheriff's Office

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Richard Michael Gleason

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Panama City man for working under a fake contractor’s license and defrauding people for more than $100,000.

Richard Michael Gleason, 64, was originally arrested on Sept. 17, for a similar offense, where officials said he contracted without a license and defrauded victims of more than $122,000. BCSO officials said Gleason acted as a contractor and agreed to fix damage related to Hurricane Michael. Once provided the funds to complete the residential repairs, he left and never performed any of the work.  

Gleason was arrested and charged with four counts of contracting without a license during a state of emergency and failure to appear warrant for a misdemeanor traffic offense.

He went to first appearance on Sunday and was released on bonds of $35,000.

BCSO officials urge anyone with more information to contact investigators at 850-747-4700, through the sheriff’s office or local law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Keep PCB Beautiful community plans for colder months

14 million dollar listing in Bay County

Future Eagle Scout is making a difference at Grayton Beach State Park

Franklin County Grant

gulf power

Tyndall Firefighters

More Local News

Don't Miss