One man arrested after “significant” Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office drug bust

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man has been arrested after the Bay County Sheriff’s Office seized more than two kilos of crystal methamphetamine and thousands in cash from him on Wednesday night.

Gregory Stutler is charged with multiple offenses including drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia; he was apprehended on Wednesday evening in Panama City Beach after an investigation and surveillance by the BCSO Special Investigations Division.

“The Special Investigations Division, that’s all they do is they concentrate on stuff like this,” said Lt. Kevin Francis of the Special Investigations Division on Thursday. “No, we don’t always have stuff like this every day, [but] we are getting them more frequently.”

Authorities said Stutler is a prior convicted felon with criminal history in other states, but this is his first offense in Bay County.

They said they believe the street value of the confiscated meth is somewhere between $140 and $150 thousand dollars.

Stutler faces a minimum of 15 to 20 years in prison if found guilty. Investigators said that while this is a significant bust for the sheriff’s office, they’re always on the lookout for more illegal drug activity.

“I have guys that this is all they do and they are very adamant about their jobs and they enjoy this kind of stuff,” said Lt. Francis. “It’s kind of cliche to say but if there’s people watching and they’re thinking about coming into Bay County with their stuff, you never know what we know and that’s really what caught this guy up.”

He said there will be a large investigation moving forward as to exactly where the drugs came from, but investigators believe the confiscated meth was taken very close to the source where it was manufactured.