Human remains identified

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the person whose human remains were found last week in Pine Log State Forest.

Deputies say the person was 60-year-old Tobias Benjamin Orloff.

Orloff lived on Panama City Beach and went missing in July of 2018 when his vehicle was discovered in the parking lot of Pine Log State Forest.

When Orloff failed to return for his vehicle after an extensive time, a thorough search was conducted, but he was not found until hikers in the park came upon the incomplete skeletal remains just before Thanksgiving of this year.

The investigation is ongoing.

