Guns, cash, narcotics seized; two arrested

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — While recreational marijuana is becoming increasingly legalized across the country, it remains illegal in the state of Florida.

Friday, investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division seized 59 packets of THC “candies”, along with firearms, cash, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine, and made two arrests as a result of a search warrant.

Pictures and video show that the brightly colored candy THC resembles some familiar candy brands.

“The items that you see here on the table all come from California. On the back, it gives little descriptions of the laws that they have to abide by out there,” said Lieutenant Kevin Francis with the BCSO. “What happens, though, when it comes to the state of Florida, is, regardless of our current medical marijuana laws, it’s still not legal to have this stuff in this form or in this packaging.”

“Our dispensaries do sell medical marijuana of these types — of edibles and other things like that,” Francis added. “But it comes in packaging of a prescription.”

Francis said that this type of THC can be ordered online from states where it is legal to make and sell.

He added that it is important to be aware that, although these substances look like candy, they can be dangerous.

“I’d like to hope the people that are ordering this stuff, they’re taking more care to keep it out of the hands of children but the fact is it looks this way and can easily be mistaken,” Francis said.

Francis said that while these candies do pose a problem, Bay County has an even bigger one.

“Our meth is a bigger problem for us right now, “ Francis said. “I’m not saying we don’t have other issues but crystal meth is a problem for us right now. See all of this is crystal methamphetamine except for a little chunk of it’s about 18 grams of powder cocaine.”

During the bust, investigators also found approximately nine ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 18 grams of cocaine, small amounts of fentanyl and other substances which will need further testing to identify. Investigators also seized approximately $3,600, two firearms and a vehicle.

Investigators arrested Tyler W. Shelton and Maygin S. Cardinell. Shelton is on inmate release status from the Florida Department of Corrections and is a convicted felon. Additional charges are expected due to small children living in the home.

Shelton, 28, was charged with trafficking more than 200 grams of crystal meth, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, child neglect, possession of THC resin with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cardinell, 29, was charged with trafficking more than 200 grams of crystal meth, possession of cocaine, possession of THC resin with intent to distribute, child neglect, and possession of drug paraphernalia.