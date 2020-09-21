Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Early morning crash sends one woman to the hospital with severe head injuries

Bay County Sheriff's Office

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A single car crash on St. Andrews Boulevard and State Road 327 sent one woman to the hospital with severe injuries.


The crash happened around midnight and according to Bay County Sheriffs Office officials on scene, the woman was speeding as she traveled North East on St. Andrews Blvd, when her car flipped several times before coming to a stop.

Due to the severe damage on her car, Bay County Fire Rescue had to cut the woman out of the vehicle with the jaws of life.


Sheriff’s office responders say she was taken to the hospital with a traumatic cut to her head.
The accident temporarily shut down Airport Road, but has since reopened.

