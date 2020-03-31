Domestic violence on the rise with families quarantined at home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement says they have seen an increase in the cases of domestic violence in recent weeks as the Coronavirus quarantine continues in homes across the country.

Officials say many of the cases began due to school closures, financial issues, or relationship problems. They say they began to see numbers rise significantly in February.

“In just February, we had 103 calls for a report of domestic violence, with 31 arrests. This month it has been 192 reports of domestic violence, and 73 arrests,” said BCSO Corporal, Amy Burnette.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials reported that the number of strangulation cases specifically have seen a rise as well as cases between a parent and their child.

“It’s been a lot of father-daughter, parents, siblings and it’s because their home more than they regularly are,” said Corporal Burnette.

“If parents get frustrated with their kids or spouses get frustrated with each other, go to another room for a minute, get a part, take a breath, count to 10,” said Corporal Burnette.

They say they have also seen a rise in cases involving high demand job fields.

“There’s a lot of extra pressure on our medical staff and our first responders so we have seen an increase of that as well,” said Corporal Burnette.

Bay County Sheriff’s office officials want to remind people if they do need help to call them directly, as they have many different resources to help people in the situation.

Domestic violence on the rise with families quarantined at home

