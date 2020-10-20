Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Callaway man steals $14 thousand in lottery tickets, BCSO seeks information

Bay County Sheriff's Office
CALLAWAY, Fla (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who reportedly stole around $14 thousand worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from the Bee-Line convenience store in Callaway.

Deputies said the robbery happened just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 18 and the suspect was wearing all black clothing — including a black sweatshirt tied around his face and head and dirty white tennis shoes.

Witnesses describe him as white man, about 5’10” with medium build.

If you have any information, call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.

