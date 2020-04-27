Body found inside burning vehicle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of one person after a body was found inside a burning vehicle.

Deputies were called to Camelia Street in Fountain on Monday morning around 11 in reference to a vehicle fire.

Once on scene, deputies say they found a van fully engulfed as well as a woods fire believed to be started by the van.

Through investigation, a body was found in the cargo area of the van.

The BCSO Criminal Investigations is working with the Medical Examiner to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

The van appears to have been light in color, a Chevrolet or GMC brand, and has a “Chiefs” car tag on the front of the van. The rear tag and vin number have been destroyed.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 747-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.