BCSO warns of COVID-19 scam

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a potential COVID-19 scam.

While deputies say there are multiple scams circulating through the United States, the first scam they are warning individuals about involves the sell of home testing kits.

Currently there are NO APPROVED home testing kits for COVID-19.

Fake emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are being sent. They contain links to malware or ransomware.

Do not click on links in unsolicited emails. Use trusted sources-such as government websites or social media sites-for the most current and accurate information.

There has been an increase in phishing emails seeking donations or requesting verification of personal information.

Do NOT click links or open attachments in emails you did not solicit. The government will NEVER ask for your personal information in an email.

Always verify a charity before making a donation.

The National Sheriff’s Association has a website you can use to find the most current information on COVID-19.