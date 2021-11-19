BCSO to host 14th Annual Rodeo

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The 14th Annual Bay County Sherriff’s Office Rodeo is back for another year.

The rodeo will take place on November 19th and 20th, beginning at 7 p.m. It will be held at the Fountain/Youngstown Ballpark and features all the exciting activities you expect like Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing and more.

Tickets are just $10 with kids 4 and under being free, and they can be purchased at the main office of the BCSO at 3421 N. Hwy 77 in Panama City or the front gate at the venue.

The rodeo benefits the BCSO posse.

“They’ll search for weapons, they’ll search for evidence, they’ll search for bodies and they go to areas that are very hard for a human to get into by themselves, and the horses can get into it a little easier,” said Bay County Sherriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Ruth Corley.