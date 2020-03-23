BCSO taking steps to protect their deputies

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With Sheriffs Deputies still patrolling beaches, responding to calls and keeping the community safe, the Bay County Sheriffs Office is taking special precautions to keep their deputies and staff healthy and protected.

In order to protect staff and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, extra safety precautions have been put in place. Including the distribution of additional gloves and masks, as well as and sanitizer and hand wipes.

The Sheriffs Office is also reducing contact between deputies and persons as much as possible.

Low level crimes such as petty theft and credit card fraud will be reported by telephone, in addition to certain medical calls.

“If a call comes in to dispatch, they screen the call or ask questions about if they’re exhibiting signs of illness or if they’ve been in contact with somebody that’s been affected by COVID-19 or have traveled to certain areas. And if it’s a medical call, most of the medical calls dealing with this type of illness will not be a life-threatening emergency. So we are not being dispatched, EMS has been dispatched to those, unless we are needed,” said Bay County Sheriff, Tommy Ford.

Any citizen reporting a crime who specifically requests a deputy to in person will have one sent to them without question.