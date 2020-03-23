Breaking News
COVID-19 case in Bay County
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 6:00

BCSO taking steps to protect their deputies

Bay County Sheriff's Office

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With Sheriffs Deputies still patrolling beaches, responding to calls and keeping the community safe, the Bay County Sheriffs Office is taking special precautions to keep their deputies and staff healthy and protected.

In order to protect staff and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, extra safety precautions have been put in place. Including the distribution of additional gloves and masks, as well as and sanitizer and hand wipes.

The Sheriffs Office is also reducing contact between deputies and persons as much as possible.

Low level crimes such as petty theft and credit card fraud will be reported by telephone, in addition to certain medical calls.

“If a call comes in to dispatch, they screen the call or ask questions about if they’re exhibiting signs of illness or if they’ve been in contact with somebody that’s been affected by COVID-19 or have traveled to certain areas. And if it’s a medical call, most of the medical calls dealing with this type of illness will not be a life-threatening emergency. So we are not being dispatched, EMS has been dispatched to those, unless we are needed,” said Bay County Sheriff, Tommy Ford.

Any citizen reporting a crime who specifically requests a deputy to in person will have one sent to them without question.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Tough to get agreement on $2 trillion spending deal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tough to get agreement on $2 trillion spending deal"

Gov. Hutchinson announces budget shortfall, tax filing delay for individuals due to coronavirus impacts on state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Hutchinson announces budget shortfall, tax filing delay for individuals due to coronavirus impacts on state"

13 | NOW Sheriff Tommy Ford

Thumbnail for the video titled "13 | NOW Sheriff Tommy Ford"

Homeschool Help: How do sea breezes work?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeschool Help: How do sea breezes work?"

Guilford company works around the clock to make ventilators for coronavirus patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guilford company works around the clock to make ventilators for coronavirus patients"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.