BCSO holds ninth annual K-9 training for search and rescue dogs

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– At the Bay County Sherriff’s Office’s ninth annual K-9 Training, search and rescue dogs from all over the country came to Bay County to put their skills to the test.

These dogs will help law enforcement look for human remains, missing persons and track suspects.

“The dog’s ability to detect these things are over 90 percent effective the closest machine is in the 80s at best,” said Greg Cole, a master trainer with the National Network of Canine Detective Services.

The dogs went through a series of exercises alongside master trainers, most of which involved searching for pieces of blood, bone, and tissue in wooded areas.

Lieutenant Melissa Frye the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Senior K-9 Trainer said by challenging the dogs, they will be able to perform better.

“Everything changes, every environment changes, and for dogs- just like humans they learn their entire life so the more experience they get, the better dog they are,” said Frye.

Tasso, a 5-year-old Lab, is a member of the Florida Airboat Search & Rescue team in St. Cloud, Florida. Tasso was one of the 50 dogs that took part in the training along with 22 handlers.

Search and rescue dogs are typically owned by volunteers. Andy Pisciotto was a former EMT, and decided he wanted to dedicate his life to helping family’s find closure in cases of a missing person. Pisciotto got Tasso as a 10-week-old puppy and began her training then.

Like many other volunteers, Pisciotto has spent thousands of dollars on specialized search and rescue dog training. Pisciotto said it’s all worth out when Tasso is able to help a family.

“We had a 14- year-old cold case in another county, a person had been missing for 14 years. Tasso went in and indicated a location, and the forensic team came out, and they found where the person was,” Pisciotto said.

It’s not just the dogs who learn new skills at the training, but their handlers do too.

Frye added that many handlers and their dogs are able to strengthen their relationship, as they learn to better understand their dogs.

“The dog leads the search not the human,” Frye said.

Proving these dogs go above and beyond for their community.

“These dogs are more than ‘man’s best friend,’ they are humanity’s best friend. In reality, many of these cases would go unsolved without these dogs,” Cole said.