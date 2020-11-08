BCSO holds community drive in movie event

YOUNGSTOWN Fla. (WMBB) –The Bay County Sheriff’s Office held their third annual north end community movie night at Waller Elementary. This year it was a little different.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic BCSO decided to host a drive-in event where everyone was welcome to park and watch the new Scooby Doo movie.

To make sure everyone could hear their sound was projected through the radio so each car could adjust the volume to their liking.

Deputy Ryan Willoughby put this event together and says more people came out than ever before.

“Normally it’s not a drive in this is a new element that we’ve added due to the coronavirus, but folks need to get out of their house and have some recreational time with their families so here we are,” Willoughby said.

Deputies were also giving out free popcorn to all who attended this movie night.

Willoughby wants to give a big thanks to Bay District Schools for helping make this year’s event possible.