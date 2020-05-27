BCSO handing out over 700 meals to families

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s another chance to get free food for your family in Callaway.

Thursday, May 28th, The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will give away food on a first come first serve basis in partnership with Farm Share.

The agency has helped serve hundreds of families with the last two distributions.

This time, there is no registration required and they’ll serve as many as they can before the food runs out.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford says this is a perfect way to help serve the community.

“This community is great, we’ve been through alot together and there’s all kinds of different groups that are doing similar events, so we can all just help one another,” said Ford.

Sheriff Ford says there’s enough food to feed about 700 families. They’ll be set up Thursday at 1PM at the Callaway Recreational Complex off Highway 22.