BCSO handing out over 700 meals to families

Bay County Sheriff's Office

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Food Drive

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s another chance to get free food for your family in Callaway.

Thursday, May 28th, The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will give away food on a first come first serve basis in partnership with Farm Share.

The agency has helped serve hundreds of families with the last two distributions.

This time, there is no registration required and they’ll serve as many as they can before the food runs out.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford says this is a perfect way to help serve the community.

“This community is great, we’ve been through alot together and there’s all kinds of different groups that are doing similar events, so we can all just help one another,” said Ford.

Sheriff Ford says there’s enough food to feed about 700 families. They’ll be set up Thursday at 1PM at the Callaway Recreational Complex off Highway 22.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

BDS ATHLETICS NEWS CONFERENCE

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS ATHLETICS NEWS CONFERENCE"

Astronauts Behnken and Hurley depart spacecraft after scrubbed launch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Astronauts Behnken and Hurley depart spacecraft after scrubbed launch"

Launch director: I don't think we're going to get there

Thumbnail for the video titled "Launch director: I don't think we're going to get there"

Historic SpaceX crewed mission postponed due to weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Historic SpaceX crewed mission postponed due to weather"

Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall along coast of South Carolina

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall along coast of South Carolina"

Bertha prompts Flash Flood Watch in Charlotte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bertha prompts Flash Flood Watch in Charlotte"
More Local News