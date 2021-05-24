BCSO dedicates Southport Substation to former deputy who passed

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office celebrated Monday evening, as they hosted the grand opening of the Southport Crime Prevention Office, and this building was dedicated to someone special.

The grand opening is something that the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has been awaiting for some time. Not only was the facility in its place before, much smaller, but now there will be a designated deputy assigned to the substation.

During the ceremony, there was a special dedication by Sheriff Tommy Ford to a Former Crime Prevention Deputy in Southport who passed away several years ago, Sergeant Robbie Newsome.

“He was just a big part of this community and unfortunately passed away several years ago. We just felt like it was a great thing to do in honor of his service to the community and our friendship with him that we dedicate this facility to Sergeant Newsome,” said Sheriff Ford.

Two plaques will also hang in his memory at the substation, which were presented to his family members today as well.