Bay County Sheriff’s Office recommends parents take precautions for their kids during Halloween

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The pandemic may have changed the way we celebrate most holidays this year, but the Bay County Sheriff’s Office wants to ensure the community doesn’t lose sight of other dangers that may occur during Halloween this year.

Ruth Corley, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Public information Officer, said it’s important to make sure your child is visible in the dark.

“Take a flashlight with them so they can see and drivers who are driving around in the late afternoon or evening will see them too,” she said.

Corley also said parents should consider placing reflective tape on costumes to make their children more visible. She also said that it’s important if your child is wearing a facial covering or costume mask, that they can see clearly to avoid potentially running into traffic.

Corley suggested parents trick-or-treat with their kids, and if they can’t, to have conversations about stranger danger.

“You want to make sure their not doing things like entering homes or cars they may not know you need to have that conversation with them,” Corley said.

Corley said many homes in the area are still recovering from Hurricane Michael, and kids may be inclined to do some exploring — they shouldn’t.

“Avoid those homes. Don’t dare each other to go up to the house and touch the front door, there are alot of things that may be unsafe in the yard and it’s very dark,” she said.

She also said to make sure to avoid candy that is not in proper packaging, as it could be tampered with.

Corley said with the 2020 election just a few days away, other decorations or signs may be in someone’s front yard, and messing with them could result in some harsh consequences.

“Kids may think it’s funny to move a sign, steal a sign or deface a sign, and that is still against the law,” she said.

Corley said if you see any suspicious activity to report it to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700.