Bay County Sheriff’s Office Project 25 hosts $10 Tuesday

Bay County Sheriff's Office

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the 40th year of Project 25 nears closer, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office is continuing in their efforts to collect as many toys as possible to give away this Christmas.

Project 25 is an effort put on by the Sheriff’s Office to collect toys and purchase toys to give away to families that otherwise wouldn’t have a Christmas holiday.

On Tuesday they hosted “Ten Dollar Tuesday,” where the Sheriff’s Office asked everyone to either bring ten dollars by the Sheriff’s Office or an unwrapped new toy for their cause.

Project Coordinator, Becky Johns, says their mission would not be possible without the public’s generosity.

They are partnering with Bay District Schools this year to give Christmas toys to select families in need.

“So they’ve picked three families per school, elementary school, 10 and under and we have them fill out the forms. They send it to us and then we’ll contact the guidance counselors to come and pick them up and distribute it to the kids before christmas,” said Johns.

Anyone is welcome to drop off any monetary donations or new toys to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, now until Christmas Eve.

