Bay County Sheriff’s Office issues scam alert

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn residents of a phone scam affecting the county.

The Sheriff’s Office says a scammer is calling Bay County citizens and telling them they have a warrant for their arrest.

If the caller answers, the scammer tries to convince them they have a warrant but can avoid being arrested by paying a fine in Green Dot cards. If the caller doesn’t answer, the scammer leaves a voicemail using the name of a BCSO employee.

BSCO says they will never call someone to tell them they have a warrant or that they can pay a fine by purchasing gift or Green Dot cards.