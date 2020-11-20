Bay County Sheriff’s Office conducts Operation ThankFULL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last year, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office delivered Thanksgiving dinner to one hundred families in need. This year, they aspired to feed 500 families across the community.

Deputy Sadie Perry pulled up to some homes on Friday working the assignment, Operation ThankFULL.

“We delivered some bags of food to families that were not as fortunate to be able to gather everything they needed for thanksgiving dinner this year,” Perry said.

Morgan Robinson, after receiving one of those meals, said she appreciated what the deputies were doing for families struggling this holiday season.

“The Bay County Sheriff’s Office does for the community, and I am glad we have a lot of people who do help us, because since Hurricane Michael hit us we haven’t really had much help,” Robinson said.

Perry said the need for this operation is drastically increasing in the community.

“The Sheriff’s Office does do it every year, they had 100 families last year that needed Thanksgiving dinner then it up’d about 600 families this year and it keeps growing and growing each year,” Perry said.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said they appreciate everyone who donated food, resources and funds to ensure Operation ThankFULL was successful.