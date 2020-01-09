80 hours of therapy coming for law enforcement and first responders

Bay County Sheriff's Office

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Early Thursday morning, The St. Joe company granted $10,000 to the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center to provide 80 hours of therapy for first responders.

Suicide claims more lives annually than violence in the line of duty…

When it comes to law enforcement and first responders handling cases dealing with child abuse or sexual violence, The Children’s Advocacy Center has seen officers struggling with symptoms related to trauma due to the nature of these cases.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford says he personally has seen how this can affect his deputies.

“Well that creates an enormous amount of stress, in fact, burn out from that is an issue as well. So having this resource to provide counseling to those deputies that deal with the stresses of the everyday job, especially on child investigations it just critical. And what a great day to do it, on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.”

The C.A.C believes that these hours of therapy for first responders and law enforcement will go a long way in terms of their mental health as well as the longevity of their careers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

St. Joe grants Children's Advocacy Center with $10,000 check

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Joe grants Children's Advocacy Center with $10,000 check"

Michael Hunt in Court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michael Hunt in Court"

International Creativity Month celebrated at Board & Brush

Thumbnail for the video titled "International Creativity Month celebrated at Board & Brush"

Third Grade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade"

Caseload could be issue for State Attorney's Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caseload could be issue for State Attorney's Office"

Beach Safety Director

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Safety Director"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.