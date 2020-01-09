80 hours of therapy coming for law enforcement and first responders

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Early Thursday morning, The St. Joe company granted $10,000 to the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center to provide 80 hours of therapy for first responders.

Suicide claims more lives annually than violence in the line of duty…

When it comes to law enforcement and first responders handling cases dealing with child abuse or sexual violence, The Children’s Advocacy Center has seen officers struggling with symptoms related to trauma due to the nature of these cases.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford says he personally has seen how this can affect his deputies.

“Well that creates an enormous amount of stress, in fact, burn out from that is an issue as well. So having this resource to provide counseling to those deputies that deal with the stresses of the everyday job, especially on child investigations it just critical. And what a great day to do it, on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.”

The C.A.C believes that these hours of therapy for first responders and law enforcement will go a long way in terms of their mental health as well as the longevity of their careers.