Bay County Sheriff’s Office warns against potential coronavirus scams

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning against potential scams surrounding the coronavirus.

  • They say to avoid being ripped off, watch for impostor emails from people pretending to be the CDC or World Health Organization.
  • Ignore online offers for vaccinations and miracle treatments. A cure will not come from an online ad.
  • Do not donate to any organization without doing the proper research. Any charity asking for donations must be registered with the Florida Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services.
  • Be aware of scam “investment opportunities.” Contact a legitimate stock trading organization before investing in any company claiming to be working on a cure.

