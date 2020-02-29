Bay County Sheriff’s Office warns against potential coronavirus scams

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning against potential scams surrounding the coronavirus.
- They say to avoid being ripped off, watch for impostor emails from people pretending to be the CDC or World Health Organization.
- Ignore online offers for vaccinations and miracle treatments. A cure will not come from an online ad.
- Do not donate to any organization without doing the proper research. Any charity asking for donations must be registered with the Florida Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services.
- Be aware of scam “investment opportunities.” Contact a legitimate stock trading organization before investing in any company claiming to be working on a cure.