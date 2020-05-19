Bay County Sheriff’s Office to reopen lobby

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will re-open its lobby doors on Tuesday, May 26, officials wrote in a news release.

The lobby was closed due to restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a limit of 10 people permitted at one time in the BCSO lobby, officials wrote. Anyone entering the lobby is asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

There will be a BCSO deputy available in the front lobby to take reports. Fingerprinting will also resume at the BCSO beginning next Tuesday.

Fingerprinting is by appointment only. Call 747-4700 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make an appointment. Fingerprinting is done at no cost. Individuals must have a valid ID and you must wear a mask to have your fingerprints done, officials wrote.