Bay County Sheriff’s Office to reopen lobby

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will re-open its lobby doors on Tuesday, May 26, officials wrote in a news release.

The lobby was closed due to restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a limit of 10 people permitted at one time in the BCSO lobby, officials wrote. Anyone entering the lobby is asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

There will be a BCSO deputy available in the front lobby to take reports. Fingerprinting will also resume at the BCSO beginning next Tuesday.

Fingerprinting is by appointment only. Call 747-4700 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make an appointment. Fingerprinting is done at no cost. Individuals must have a valid ID and you must wear a mask to have your fingerprints done, officials wrote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

Latest Local News Video

Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class"

Gyms respond to COVID-19 guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gyms respond to COVID-19 guidelines"

Midsouth Lumber Staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midsouth Lumber Staff"

Sneads High School hosts drive-thru graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sneads High School hosts drive-thru graduation"

Local daycares take extra precautions to keep children and staff safe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local daycares take extra precautions to keep children and staff safe"

Two former leaders urging Bay County residents to respond to census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two former leaders urging Bay County residents to respond to census"
More Local News