Bay County Sheriff’s Office receives approval to purchase drug detection device

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will soon have their hands on a new device that will help them better detect dangerous drugs when out in the field. They’ve received funds to purchase a portable narcotics and illicit drug analyzer.

The device will be used to detect unknown substances and help deputies better handle drug cases and overdoses. The equipment can chemically analyze substances and give a read on what’s in them.

Investigators say they’ve used the device before when borrowing it from the fire department and it’s proven to be fairly accurate and helpful.

They say the new equipment will help in more ways than one.

“Another part of it though is to be able to charge people accurately with what they’re possessing. We may look at it and go “We think this is black tar heroin” but we’re just not positive. Well, this machine will help us identify it right away so that when we’re filing our initial charges against people they’re accurate,” said Lieutenant Kevin Francis.

The Sheriff’s Office will pay for the device using a $24,000+ grant from the U.S. Dept. of Justice.