Bay County Sheriff’s office holding a safety seminar for churches.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With concerns of violence in churches nationwide on the rise, Bay County sheriff’s deputies are hosting a training event for local churches.

The session will be next Saturday March 21 at Mosley High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Church leadership is invited to attend.

Sheriff Tommy Ford says the training will focus on teaching churches how to develop safety plans and create security teams. Preparing for the threat of an active shooter is not the only threat deputies will be addressing.

“It’s really what we call an ‘all-hazards’, said Ford. “It does talk about active shooters, but it also talks about how to protect your church from being burglarized. We talk about child safety and accountability, where you’ve got children going to the nursery or Sunday School and a way to make sure that the right child gets back to the right parent.”

According to the department invitations to the session have been mailed out and deputies will be personally visiting local churches this upcoming Monday to invite faith leadership.

