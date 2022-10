PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of sexual battery.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said Tuesday that Matthew Anderson, 21, wAS fired after an investigation allegedly revealed that he sexually abused a 17-year-old. The child was part of the Sheriff’s Office Explorer Program which helps train young people who are interested in law enforcement careers.

Anderson is charged with sexual battery with a minor.