Bay County Sheriff's Office Conducts Active Shooter Training

PANAMA CITY Fla. - The bay county sheriff's office is making sure they are prepared in case of an active shooter.

Training was conducted at the courthouse for the county bailiffs on Jun. 29. More than 20 people were there to participate in the training. They helped as role players, supervisors, mentors, and of course trainees.

Lt. James Vestal, lieutenant of training, explained why they were at the courthouse. "We're here at the courthouse today because this is where people's lives are changed."

Active shooter training is done within the bay county sheriff's office twice a year. It is never known how someone will react, so it is important to train to any scenario.

The training scenario involved law enforcement walking down the courthouse hall, scanning the rooms for any threats, looking for the active shooter. Lt. Alan Strobel told News 13 how it's important to make training realistic so law enforcement can correctly respond the stress and not overreact.

"It's a good indicator of how you're going to perform and its a good indicator of-of what you can do. and it's also a chance to try to manage some of that stress ahead of hopefully- if a real incident happens you've had a chance to manage that stress."

Friday's training was the second of a two day training for courthouse personnel. They were split into two groups. 13 deputies trained Friday. The entire drill lasted about six hours.