Bay county sellers see hot market as middle-class buyers try to qualify

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Low-interest rates and a lack of homes selling for below two hundred thousand dollars means that bay county is a sellers paradise.

“Generally speaking anything under $250,000, the inventory is so incredibly low, that it is likely you will get multiple offers. It is likely that it will sell. It might bid up,” said Jessica Albritton, a broker associate with Beachy Beach Real Estate. “I’ve had several situations in the last few months that have big up quite a bit. and it’s just luck of the draw.”

Scott Ingraham, of the Scott Ingraham Real Estate Group, said the market got hot after Gov. Ron DeSantis fully reopened Florida from the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. He said he sees buyers from the Upper Midwest, the East Coast, and big cities across the nation who are looking for a second home or a change in lifestyle.

“People are getting out of crowded areas,” he said. He added that while long-time residents might view Panama City Beach as crowded people from urban areas see a wide-open paradise.

“That little bit of traffic doesn’t bother them at all,” Ingraham said. “It’s another boom out here like we saw in 04 and 05.”

Although investors are still looking for homes to repair and sell most of the buyers are looking for homes that are finished and ready. Albritton said Hurricane Michael has buyers exhausted.

“And now people are ready to buy something that is move-in. They don’t even want to paint,” she said.

However, most people who make between $30,000 and $40,000 a year in Bay County have a hard time finding a home they can afford.

“Yeah, it’s very very challenging for them to get, you know, to qualify where our market is,” Albritton said. “Our market is higher, I think than what our economic base is.”

And those who want to sell and move need to have a plan for where they will buy next.