Bay County sees 39 new cases of coronavirus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County had a large one day spike of coronavirus cases, Health Department officials reported Friday.

“The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) received confirmation of 39 additional cases of COVID-19. There is one non-Florida resident. One case is travel related. Twenty-three cases are a contact with a confirmed case,” officials wrote in a news release. “Twenty-four cases are associated with Long Term Care Facilities. There is one new hospitalization.



DOH-Bay is conducting the contact investigation and working to identify and notify individuals who need to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.

Bay County’s overall COVID-19 positive testing rate is 4 percent. Of the 7,276 tests processed, 6,985 tests are negative.



In the past 30 days, 191 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Bay County, 19 persons have been hospitalized, and no Bay County residents have died.

Bay County’s total diagnosed COVID-19 cases now stands at 287. This includes 273 Bay County residents and 14 non-Florida resident cases. Four Bay County residents, or 1 percent of all positive Bay County cases, have died from COVID-19. A total of 32 Bay County residents, or 12 percent of all cases, have been hospitalized with COVID-19.