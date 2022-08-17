BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioners hit a home run at their Tuesday meeting when they secured $10 million in funding for the new Southport Sports Complex.

The total cost of the new complex is $11 million. The last $1 million will come from impact fees.

The new ball park will more than quadruple in size and will nearly double the amount of playing fields.

James Gray’s son plays for the 15U baseball team the Southport Thunder. He can’t wait for not only his son’s team, but all teams, to play at a new sports complex.

“Just getting things like new fields is wonderful, more fields, bigger space for more people to park and of course things like dugouts and and concession stands and things like that all of that will be greatly appreciated,” Grays said.

The current sports complex has only four fields which can sometimes be difficult for all of the teams to share.

“It makes practice a little hard sometimes just trying to schedule times and trying to make it work for everybody and every other team that’s involved in the Southport Youth Association,” Gray said.

The multi-million dollar complex will be 33 acres and have seven ball fields.

“It’s going to be nice to be able to give them space, to be able to operate, to be able to get in there and have some good tournaments,” Bay County Commissioner, Doug Moore, said. “The Southport area has always been very heavily involved in baseball and softball for the ladies as well.”

Moore is also excited about the park’s walking path.

“It’s going to be a nice open area that people can come and be able to get good exercise in and watch their kids play youth sports,” Moore said.

The new complex will be located just north of the old one on Highway 77. County officials said the old complex will remain a park in some capacity they just aren’t sure in what way.

The park is expected to open by the end of 2024.