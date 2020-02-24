Bay County school teacher charged with DUI and assault

Cynthia Busbee

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Instead of going to class Monday morning, a Bay County teacher is sitting in jail.



Cynthia Busbee, 46, a 9th grade English teacher at Deane Bozeman High School, was arrested for DUI, resisting arrest, and assault on an officer early Sunday morning.

Around 2 am Sunday morning at Whiskey’s Saloon in Panama City Beach, Busbee resisted arrest from an officer after being detained for a DUI. Busbee then refused a breathalyzer test, according to arrest reports. Then around 3 am, while at the Bay Medical E.R., Busbee, struck a nurse several times, the report states.

“We hold our educators to the highest of standards so it’s disappointing to hear of the arrest of a valued staff member. This educator has been placed on paid administrative leave, per the union contract, pending a personnel hearing scheduled for Tuesday. We have no other comment at this time,” According to a statement released from the school district.



