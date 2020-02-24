Bay County school teacher charged with DUI and assault

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cynthia Busbee

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Instead of going to class Monday morning, a Bay County teacher is sitting in jail.


Cynthia Busbee, 46, a 9th grade English teacher at Deane Bozeman High School, was arrested for DUI, resisting arrest, and assault on an officer early Sunday morning.

Around 2 am Sunday morning at Whiskey’s Saloon in Panama City Beach, Busbee resisted arrest from an officer after being detained for a DUI. Busbee then refused a breathalyzer test, according to arrest reports. Then around 3 am, while at the Bay Medical E.R., Busbee, struck a nurse several times, the report states.

“We hold our educators to the highest of standards so it’s disappointing to hear of the arrest of a valued staff member.  This educator has been placed on paid administrative leave, per the union contract, pending a personnel hearing scheduled for Tuesday.  We have no other comment at this time,” According to a statement released from the school district.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

PCBFR talks Beach Safety heading into March

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCBFR talks Beach Safety heading into March"

GCSC Gulf-Franklin Campus to host a 5K

Thumbnail for the video titled "GCSC Gulf-Franklin Campus to host a 5K"

Home Dabbler talks edible plants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Dabbler talks edible plants"

Black History Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black History Parade"

pcb mardi gras

Thumbnail for the video titled "pcb mardi gras"

Recovery Conference for timber industry in PCB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery Conference for timber industry in PCB"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.