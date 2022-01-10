Bay County school returning after being closed since Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Oscar Patterson Charter Elementary will now be known as Oscar Patterson Academy as officials prepare to reopen the school.

The school is undergoing a major transformation ahead of the next school year.

That includes a new library, new computers, and new touch screen teaching tools, as well as new lighting, flooring, and air conditioning.

School Board Chairman Pamm Chapman said this will be huge for the community.

“It was really tough to close this school because this community has such strong pulls to it and as the representative on the school board, which was me, it was a very tough decision to do but at the time we just didn’t have any of our students around since the hurricane came,” Chapman said.

When Patterson opens next fall, it will host kindergarten through second grade, adding a grade each year as the second graders progress up to fifth grade.

To complete the transformation, the school is also holding an open logo contest.

“We will be having a logo contest with our school mascot and our school name included in it,” Oscar Patterson Academy Principal Charlotte Blue said. “We’re looking for anyone, students and adults, all-inclusive, to draw pictures and present them to the district.”

The winner will be selected on February 2nd and announced at the ‘Meet the Principal’ event on February 5th.

The winner of the logo contest gets a $100 gift card.

To enter the contest, submit your drawing to bdscomm@bay.k12.fl.us.