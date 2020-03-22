Breaking News
COVID-19 case in Bay County

Bay County residents react to first confirmed COVID-19 case

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Although the first case of coronavirus in Bay County was confirmed on Saturday afternoon, locals still went out to enjoy the nice weather at St. Andrews Marina. Residents said being out in the fresh air taking a walk or fishing was nice after staying inside lately because of the virus.

“I think it’s how we deal with it as a community and how we kind of rally together to make sure we’re policing ourselves and policing each other to make sure we’re doing what’s right,” Lynn Haven resident Jolene Montoya said.

Locals said they are more confident the city will bounce back from the pandemic because of what it went through following Hurricane Michael.

“Went through a lot lost a house still rebuilding you’re getting doubly whammied just got to have big shoulders and take care of things,” Panama City resident Ernie Churchill said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Resident Reactions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Resident Reactions"

local restaurants still serve food

Thumbnail for the video titled "local restaurants still serve food"

NWS History

Thumbnail for the video titled "NWS History"

Dealing with a hand sanitizer shortage? Here's how to make your own

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dealing with a hand sanitizer shortage? Here's how to make your own"

Italian ER overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Italian ER overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases"

Bay Co. Health Dept. discusses their first positive COVID-19 case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Co. Health Dept. discusses their first positive COVID-19 case"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.