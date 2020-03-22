Bay County residents react to first confirmed COVID-19 case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Although the first case of coronavirus in Bay County was confirmed on Saturday afternoon, locals still went out to enjoy the nice weather at St. Andrews Marina. Residents said being out in the fresh air taking a walk or fishing was nice after staying inside lately because of the virus.

“I think it’s how we deal with it as a community and how we kind of rally together to make sure we’re policing ourselves and policing each other to make sure we’re doing what’s right,” Lynn Haven resident Jolene Montoya said.

Locals said they are more confident the city will bounce back from the pandemic because of what it went through following Hurricane Michael.

“Went through a lot lost a house still rebuilding you’re getting doubly whammied just got to have big shoulders and take care of things,” Panama City resident Ernie Churchill said.